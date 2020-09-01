Infosys Commits To 12,000 New American Jobs In Next Two Years

(RTTNews) - Infosys (INFY) said Tuesday that it plans to hire 12,000 American workers over the next two years, bringing its hiring commitment in the country to 25,000 over five years.

The company said it will target experienced technology professionals as well as recent graduates from major universities, liberal arts colleges, and community colleges to create the best workforce for the future.

In 2017, the company committed to hiring 10,000 American workers over two years and has exceeded that goal by creating 13,000 jobs in the U.S. to date, Infosys said in a statement.

