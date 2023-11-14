Infosys Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for INFY

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Infosys Ltd. (Symbol: INFY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.82, changing hands as high as $16.94 per share. Infosys Ltd. shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INFY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INFY's low point in its 52 week range is $14.712 per share, with $20.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.93.

