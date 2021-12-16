Markets

Infosys, Australian Open Extend Digital Partnership Until 2026

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Infosys (INFY) said that it has extended its digital partnership with the Australian Open (AO) until the end of 2026. The expanded collaboration will see Infosys and Tennis Australia continue to harness Big Data and Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality and Cloud technologies to elevate the AO experience for fans, players, coaches, partners and the media.

Beginning at AO22, Infosys is bringing all-new stats for tennis fans globally, providing insights and perspectives to analyse the game differently. These will consist of fascinating data points such as pressure point metrics.

Tennis Australia and Infosys will build groundbreaking innovations and discover new digital tools for AO stakeholders.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INFY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular