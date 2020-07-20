Infosys Announces Strategic Long Term Partnership With LANXESS - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Infosys (INFY) announced a strategic long term partnership with LANXESS, a specialty chemicals company, to support LANXESS in its IT Infrastructure Digitization strategy and enable its global workforce spread across 33 countries with a secure and fully managed modern workplace.

As part of the deal, Infosys would setup an end-user centric modern workplace with globally standardized device/workplace landscape based on a Device as a Service or DaaS construct, backed with NextGen unified communication and collaboration platforms.

Further, the global workforce of LANXESS would be supported by a multi-lingual artificial intelligence-powered service desk operating from Europe and India.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.