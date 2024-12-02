Infosys Announces Results of Recent Postal Ballot

Infosys (INFY) has released an update.

Infosys recently conducted a postal ballot, the results of which were released in a formal announcement. This move is likely to interest investors and stockholders as it could impact future company strategies and shareholder decisions. The outcome of such ballots often reflects the company’s direction and investor sentiment.

