Infosys Announces Increase In Revenue, Margin Outlook For FY21 - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Infosys (INFY) said, for fiscal 2021, the company revised operating margin guidance upward to 23%-24%. Revenue growth guidance was revised upward to 2%-3% in constant currency.
For the second quarter, earnings per share was $0.15 compared to $0.13, a year ago. On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.14, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Operating profit was $840 million, growth of 20.7% from last year.
Second quarter revenues were $3.31 billion, up 3.2% from prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $3.24 billion, for the quarter. Digital revenues were $1.57 billion, at 47.3% of total revenues.
Nilanjan Roy, CFO, said: "Free Cash Flows grew significantly in first half driven by our consistent focus on liquidity and cash management. Consequently, we are increasing our interim dividend per share by 50% to INR 12."
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryINFY
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- [UPDATED] Russian Man Turns Tables on Bank, Changes Fine Print in Credit Card Agreement, Then Sues, Now Settles
- 3 Top 5G Stocks to Buy Right Now
- Why Warren Buffett's Protege Just Bought This Dirt-Cheap Brick-and-Mortar Retailer
- Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Piedmont Lithium Stocks All Popped Again Today