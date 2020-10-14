Infosys Announces Increase In Revenue, Margin Outlook For FY21 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Infosys (INFY) said, for fiscal 2021, the company revised operating margin guidance upward to 23%-24%. Revenue growth guidance was revised upward to 2%-3% in constant currency.

For the second quarter, earnings per share was $0.15 compared to $0.13, a year ago. On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.14, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Operating profit was $840 million, growth of 20.7% from last year.

Second quarter revenues were $3.31 billion, up 3.2% from prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $3.24 billion, for the quarter. Digital revenues were $1.57 billion, at 47.3% of total revenues.

Nilanjan Roy, CFO, said: "Free Cash Flows grew significantly in first half driven by our consistent focus on liquidity and cash management. Consequently, we are increasing our interim dividend per share by 50% to INR 12."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.