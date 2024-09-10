Infosys And Proximus Group Form Collaboration To Drive New Business Opportunities

(RTTNews) - Infosys (INFY) and Proximus Group, Belgium's digital services and communication solutions provider, announced a strategic collaboration aimed at unlocking new business opportunities. The partnership will focus on a joint go-to-market strategy leveraging Proximus' international affiliates' products, including Route Mobile's Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) and Telesign's Digital Identity (DI) solutions.

By combining these with Infosys' digital services, the collaboration seeks to drive innovation in omnichannel customer engagement and AI-driven digital assistants, while also enhancing digital security with robust DI and fraud protection solutions to ensure trusted online communication.

