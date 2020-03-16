Markets
Infosys a Top Ranked SAFE Dividend Stock With 2.6% Yield (INFY)

BNK Invest
Infosys Ltd. (Symbol: INFY) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''International S.A.F.E. 10'' list, signifying an international stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.6% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least five years of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Infosys Ltd. is an underlying holding representing 1.60% of the Powershares International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID), which holds $8,069,645 worth of INFY shares.

Infosys Ltd. (Symbol: INFY) made the "Dividend Channel International S.A.F.E. 10" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless five year history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least a half-decade of dividend payments.

The annualized dividend paid by Infosys Ltd. is $0.22/share, currently paid in semi-annual installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 10/22/2019. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for INFY, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

INFY+Dividend+History+Chart

INFY operates in the Information Technology Services sector, among companies like International Business Machines Corp (IBM), and Fiserv Inc (FISV).

