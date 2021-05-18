Information Services Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:III) 26% Price Boost Is Out Of Tune With Earnings

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) shares have continued their recent momentum with a 26% gain in the last month alone. The last month tops off a massive increase of 177% in the last year.

Since its price has surged higher, Information Services Group may be sending very bearish signals at the moment with a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 35x, since almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 19x and even P/E's lower than 11x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

Recent times have been advantageous for Information Services Group as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NasdaqGM:III Price Based on Past Earnings May 18th 2021

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Information Services Group.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

Information Services Group's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 158%. Although, its longer-term performance hasn't been as strong with three-year EPS growth being relatively non-existent overall. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 1.0% during the coming year according to the four analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 17% growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's alarming that Information Services Group's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Key Takeaway

The strong share price surge has got Information Services Group's P/E rushing to great heights as well. We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our examination of Information Services Group's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. When we see a weak earnings outlook with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

It is also worth noting that we have found 4 warning signs for Information Services Group that you need to take into consideration.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Information Services Group, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



