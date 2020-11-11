Information Services Group, Inc. Just Recorded A 433% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) just released its third-quarter report and things are looking bullish. It was a solid earnings report, with revenues and statutory earnings per share (EPS) both coming in strong. Revenues were 16% higher than the analysts had forecast, at US$62m, while EPS were US$0.04 beating analyst models by 433%. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGM:III Earnings and Revenue Growth November 11th 2020

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from four analysts covering Information Services Group is for revenues of US$234.2m in 2021, implying a small 5.7% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to tumble 44% to US$0.04 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$236.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.043 in 2021. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a minor downgrade to their earnings per share forecasts.

The average price target fell 24% to US$4.25, with reduced earnings forecasts clearly tied to a lower valuation estimate. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Information Services Group analyst has a price target of US$5.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$3.50. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Information Services Group shareholders.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 5.7% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 5.2% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 13% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Information Services Group's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Information Services Group's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Information Services Group going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Information Services Group you should be aware of.

