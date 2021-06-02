Information Services Group, Inc. (III) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 03, 2021

Information Services Group, Inc. (III) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased III prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -78.57% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of III was $5.9, representing a -6.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.32 and a 229.61% increase over the 52 week low of $1.79.

III is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Unity Software Inc. (U) and MongoDB, Inc. (MDB). III's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.15. Zacks Investment Research reports III's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.47%, compared to an industry average of 6.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the III Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to III through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have III as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Trust (PEX)

PGIM ETF Trust ETF PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Small-Cap Value ET (PQSV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PQSV with an increase of 21.82% over the last 100 days. PEX has the highest percent weighting of III at 10.04%.

