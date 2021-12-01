Information Services Group, Inc. (III) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021

Information Services Group, Inc. (III) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased III prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that III has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.25, the dividend yield is 1.45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of III was $8.25, representing a -14.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.70 and a 191.52% increase over the 52 week low of $2.83.

III is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Unity Software Inc. (U) and Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR). III's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.27. Zacks Investment Research reports III's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 86.76%, compared to an industry average of 12.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the iii Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to III through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have III as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PEX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PEX with an decrease of -2.03% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of III at 10.71%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.