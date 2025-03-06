INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP Earnings Results: $III Reports Quarterly Earnings

INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP ($III) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.06 per share, beating estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $57,780,000, missing estimates of $58,185,696 by $-405,696.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $III stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP Insider Trading Activity

INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP insiders have traded $III stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $III stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KALPANA RAINA has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $201,452 .

. BRUCE PFAU sold 7,692 shares for an estimated $24,922

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.