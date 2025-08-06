Informatica Swings To Loss In Q2 Despite Modest Revenue Growth

(RTTNews) - Informatica Inc. (INFA), a provider of AI-powered cloud data management solutions, reported a net loss for the second quarter of 2025 despite a slight increase in revenue.

Total revenue for the second quarter rose to $407.3 million from $400.6 million a year earlier, driven primarily by a 9 percent increase in subscription revenue to $287 million.

The company posted a net loss of $4.6 million, compared to net income of $4.8 million in the second quarter of 2024. Operating income turned negative at $89,000, down from $9.5 million last year. Earnings per share swung to a loss of $0.02 from a profit of $0.02 per share a year ago.

INFA closed Wednesday's trading at $24.72 up $0.02 or 0.08 percent on the New York Stock Exchnage.

