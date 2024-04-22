Informatica Sees Q1 GAAP Revenues, Non-GAAP Operating Income Within Upper Half Of Guidance Ranges

(RTTNews) - Informatica (INFA) updated first quarter financial outlook. The company expects GAAP total revenues, Subscription ARR, cloud subscription ARR and non-GAAP operating income to be all within the upper half of the guidance ranges previously provided by the company. Also, the company expects to report adjusted unlevered free cash flow after-tax that significantly exceeds 100% of non-GAAP operating income.

The company reaffirmed its full-year 2024 financial outlook. First quarter 2024 financial results will be released on May 1, 2024, after market close.

Also, the company announced that it is not currently engaged in any discussions to be acquired. On April 12, The Wall Street Journal published a story that the company was in advanced talks to be acquired.

The company also announced the resignation of Jitesh Ghai, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer.

