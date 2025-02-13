INFORMATICA Earnings Results: $INFA Reports Quarterly Earnings

INFORMATICA ($INFA) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.41 per share, beating estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $428,310,000, missing estimates of $465,986,235 by $-37,676,235.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $INFA stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

INFORMATICA Insider Trading Activity

INFORMATICA insiders have traded $INFA stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INFA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD CANADA sold 9,065,609 shares for an estimated $222,503,587

S.A R.L. EVOMLUX sold 5,014,848 shares for an estimated $127,878,624

L.P. ITHACA sold 1,861,011 shares for an estimated $47,455,780

ANSA SEKHARAN (EVP & CHIEF CUSTOMER OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 152,511 shares for an estimated $3,842,989 .

. MARK PELLOWSKI (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 50,139 shares for an estimated $1,283,641 .

. JOHN ARTHUR SCHWEITZER (EVP & CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 46,680 shares for an estimated $1,202,331.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

INFORMATICA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of INFORMATICA stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.