Informatica Corp Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Informatica Corp (INFA):

Earnings: -$152.5 million in Q2 vs. -$30.5 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.53 in Q2 vs. -$0.11 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Informatica Corp reported adjusted earnings of $48.1 million or $0.17 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.12 per share Revenue: $376.0 million in Q2 vs. $372.0 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $1.57-$1.59 bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.