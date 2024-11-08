Informatica Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of 16 Mln Shares At $25.50/shr

(RTTNews) - Informatica (INFA) announced the pricing of its underwritten registered secondary offering of 16 million shares of its Class A common stock by certain funds associated with Permira and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board at a price to the public of $25.50.

In connection with the Offering, the Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to 2.40 million additional shares.

The Offering is expected to close on November 12, 2024.

Informatica noted that it will not receive any proceeds from the sale of its Class A common stock by the Selling Stockholders in the Offering.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as the lead book-running manager for the Offering. J.P. Morgan is acting as the senior active book-running manager and BofA Securities and Citigroup are acting as junior active book-running managers for the Offering.

