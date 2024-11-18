News & Insights

Informatica announces approval to commence $400M repurchases of stock

November 18, 2024 — 08:40 am EST

Informatica (INFA) announced that a committee of its Board of Directors approved the commencement of repurchases of its Class A common stock through open market transactions under a $400M stock repurchase authorization that was approved by Informatica’s Board of Directors on October 29…The repurchases will be funded with Informatica’s cash on hand. As of September 30, 2024, Informatica had approximately 313 million diluted shares outstanding and $1.2 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

