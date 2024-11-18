News & Insights

Markets
INFA

Informatica Announces $400 Mln Stock Buyback Program; To Repurchase $100 Mln Of Stock By 2024 End

November 18, 2024 — 10:21 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Informatica Inc. (INFA), Monday announced that the board has authorized a program to repurchase Class A common stock worth $400 million.

As per the authorization, the technology company aims to buy back approximately $100 million of its Class A common stock by the end of 2024.

The repurchases will be financed through the cash available with the company.

Currently, Informatica's stock is trading at $25.51, up 2.90 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INFA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.