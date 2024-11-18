Informatica Announces $400 Mln Stock Buyback Program; To Repurchase $100 Mln Of Stock By 2024 End

(RTTNews) - Informatica Inc. (INFA), Monday announced that the board has authorized a program to repurchase Class A common stock worth $400 million.

As per the authorization, the technology company aims to buy back approximately $100 million of its Class A common stock by the end of 2024.

The repurchases will be financed through the cash available with the company.

Currently, Informatica's stock is trading at $25.51, up 2.90 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

