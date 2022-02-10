US Markets

Informa to sell pharma intelligence business for $2.6 bln

Contributor
Juliette Portala Reuters
Published

British events organiser Informa Plc said on Thursday it would sell its pharma intelligence business for 1.9 billion pounds ($2.58 billion) to New York-based investment fund Warburg Pincus.

Feb 10 (Reuters) - British events organiser Informa Plc INF.L said on Thursday it would sell its pharma intelligence business for 1.9 billion pounds ($2.58 billion) to New York-based investment fund Warburg Pincus.

Pharma Intelligence, which provides data on clinical trials, drug treatments and medical devices, is Informa's largest business within its intelligence division.

Informa also said it would start a share buyback programme.

($1 = 0.7378 pounds)

(Reporting by Juliette Portala; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((juliette.portala@tr.com; +48 587 696 607))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular