Informa to sell pharma intelligence business for $2.6 bln

Feb 10 (Reuters) - British events organiser Informa Plc INF.L said on Thursday it would sell its pharma intelligence business for 1.9 billion pounds ($2.58 billion) to New York-based investment fund Warburg Pincus.

Pharma Intelligence, which provides data on clinical trials, drug treatments and medical devices, is Informa's largest business within its intelligence division.

Informa also said it would start a share buyback programme.

($1 = 0.7378 pounds)

(Reporting by Juliette Portala; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((juliette.portala@tr.com; +48 587 696 607))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.