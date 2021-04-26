Informa to merge financial intelligence business with Novantas

Contributor
Vishwadha Chander Reuters
Published

Trade show organiser Informa said on Monday it has signed an agreement to combine its existing financial intelligence business with U.S.-based advisory services provider Novantas Inc by the end of June 2021.

April 26 (Reuters) - Trade show organiser Informa INF.L said on Monday it has signed an agreement to combine its existing financial intelligence business with U.S.-based advisory services provider Novantas Inc by the end of June 2021.

The agreement is structured as an acquisition of Novantas on a cash and debt free basis by Informa and mid-market private equity firm Inflexion. (https://refini.tv/32NLylA)

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Vishwadha.Chander@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6132))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters