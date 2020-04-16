Informa to launch share sale, suspends dividend

Contributor
Tanishaa Nadkar Reuters
Published

April 16 (Reuters) - Informa INF.L, the world's largest exhibitions group, launched an issue of shares worth 20% of its existing capital on Thursday and suspended its dividend as it sought to shore up its finances in the coronavirus crisis.

The company, which is also applying for the Bank of England's COVID Corporate Finance Facility, said the placing will increase its total liquidity to more than 2.3 billion pounds ($2.87 billion).

($1 = 0.8020 pounds)

