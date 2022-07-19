Informa resumes interim dividends as demand remains robust

Contributor
Sinchita Mitra Reuters
Published

British events organiser Informa resumed interim dividends on Tuesday and reaffirmed that its full-year outlook would be at the top end of its guidance range on the back of robust demand for its services.

The company, which will announce a dividend of 3 pence per share in its interim results, acquired specialist content and audience development platform Industry Dive for $389 million in cash.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com;))

