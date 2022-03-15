Informa reports higher 2021 profit as events resume after pandemic gloom

Siddarth S Reuters
Events group Informa Plc reported higher annual profit on Tuesday, as more trade shows and conferences resumed from the pandemic hiatus and its digital business expanded.

Informa, the world's largest exhibitions company, said adjusted operating profit rose 36% year-over-year to 388.4 million pounds ($506.16 million) in 2021.

($1 = 0.7673 pounds)

