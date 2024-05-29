News & Insights

Informa PLC Expands Share Buyback to £1.56bn

Informa (GB:INF) has released an update.

Informa PLC, a global B2B events and publishing group, has announced the expansion of its share buyback programme to £1.56 billion, with the latest purchase of 476,761 ordinary shares for cancellation. The company has been progressively increasing the buyback fund, aiming to enhance shareholder value, and following the recent transactions, Informa’s total shares in issue have been updated. The ordinary shares were bought at prices ranging from 833.00 to 849.80 pence per share through various trading venues.

