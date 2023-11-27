Informa Plc - ADR (IFJPY) Price Target Increased by 6.06% to 22.66

The average one-year price target for Informa Plc - ADR (OTC:IFJPY) has been revised to 22.66 / share. This is an increase of 6.06% from the prior estimate of 21.37 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.81 to a high of 26.93 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.76% from the latest reported closing price of 18.77 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Informa Plc - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IFJPY is 0.00%, an increase of 5.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.29% to 29K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Yousif Capital Management holds 12K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFJPY by 2.13% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 10K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFJPY by 2.71% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 7K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFJPY by 6.56% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 47.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFJPY by 68.49% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

