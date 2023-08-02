News & Insights

Informa Plc - ADR (IFJPY) Price Target Increased by 11.74% to 22.12

August 02, 2023 — 06:13 am EDT

The average one-year price target for Informa Plc - ADR (OTC:IFJPY) has been revised to 22.12 / share. This is an increase of 11.74% from the prior estimate of 19.79 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.05 to a high of 25.87 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.71% from the latest reported closing price of 19.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Informa Plc - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IFJPY is 0.01%, a decrease of 4.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.13% to 19K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IFJPY / Informa Plc - ADR Shares Held by Institutions

Yousif Capital Management holds 12K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 7K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 0K shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

