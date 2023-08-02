Informa Plc - ADR (IFJPY) Price Target Increased by 11.74% to 22.12

The average one-year price target for Informa Plc - ADR (OTC:IFJPY) has been revised to 22.12 / share. This is an increase of 11.74% from the prior estimate of 19.79 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.05 to a high of 25.87 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.71% from the latest reported closing price of 19.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Informa Plc - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IFJPY is 0.01%, a decrease of 4.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.13% to 19K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Yousif Capital Management holds 12K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 7K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 0K shares.

