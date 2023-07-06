Informa (LSE:INF) Price Target Increased by 5.33% to 837.61

The average one-year price target for Informa (LSE:INF) has been revised to 837.61 / share. This is an increase of 5.33% from the prior estimate of 795.19 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 606.00 to a high of 1,008.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.37% from the latest reported closing price of 726.00 / share.

Informa Maintains 1.87% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.87%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 277 funds or institutions reporting positions in Informa. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INF is 0.25%, a decrease of 5.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.53% to 200,132K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 22,998K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,155K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INF by 6.13% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 20,860K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,906K shares, representing a decrease of 5.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INF by 2.01% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,747K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,786K shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INF by 9.84% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 10,797K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,845K shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INF by 5.98% over the last quarter.

LISOX - Lazard International Strategic Equity Portfolio Open Shares holds 7,783K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,068K shares, representing a decrease of 3.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INF by 7.92% over the last quarter.

See all Informa regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

