Informa Issues Trading Update - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Informa (INFMF.PK, INF.L) confirmed the Group's performance for 2020 will be in line with the revenue guidance provided at the half-year results in September 2020. The Group expects full year 2020 revenue in a range of 1.65 billion pounds to 1.68 billion pounds, with adjusted operating profit expected to be in a range of 250 million pounds to 270 million pounds.

Also, Informa announced that the Board has confirmed the appointment of John Rishton as the next Chair of the Informa Group, succeeding Derek Mapp. He will take over as Chair at the Annual General Meeting in June 2021. The Group noted that Rishton has significant non-executive Board experience to the role from his time on the Board of Unilever, as Chair-elect at Serco, and his period as Chair of the Audit Committee and Non-Executive Director at Informa.

