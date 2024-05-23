News & Insights

Informa Executives Double Down on ShareMatch Program

May 23, 2024 — 06:18 am EDT

Informa (GB:INF) has released an update.

Informa PLC, a leader in Academic, B2B, and Digital Services markets, has announced that its Executive Directors have fully participated in the company’s ShareMatch equity incentive program, acquiring their annual allocation of Partnership Shares which were then doubled as Matching Shares according to the program’s rules. The shares were purchased on the London Stock Exchange at £8.5113 each, reflecting the company’s commitment to aligning the interests of its leadership with those of its shareholders.

