Inforich Inc. Acquires Majority Stake in Trim Inc.

Inforich, Inc. (JP:9338) has released an update.

Inforich Inc. has completed the acquisition of a 73.06% stake in Trim Inc., a company known for its innovative baby care rooms, and secured a loan of 950 million yen from MUFG Bank to finance this purchase. This strategic move aims to enhance Inforich’s market position and expand its influence in the child-rearing environment sector.

