News & Insights

Stocks

Inforich Acquires Trim Co. to Boost Global Expansion

October 31, 2024 — 02:34 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Inforich, Inc. (JP:9338) has released an update.

Inforich Inc. has announced the acquisition of a 73.06% stake in Trim Co., Ltd., a company specializing in private baby care rooms, to bolster its international expansion strategy. This move aligns with Inforich’s mission to introduce innovative business models to Japan and expand Japanese technology globally, while leveraging synergies with its existing operations like Charge SPOT. Inforich aims to increase installations of Trim’s ‘mamaro’ baby care rooms and explore global expansion opportunities.

For further insights into JP:9338 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.