Inforich Acquires Trim Co. to Boost Global Expansion

Inforich Inc. has announced the acquisition of a 73.06% stake in Trim Co., Ltd., a company specializing in private baby care rooms, to bolster its international expansion strategy. This move aligns with Inforich’s mission to introduce innovative business models to Japan and expand Japanese technology globally, while leveraging synergies with its existing operations like Charge SPOT. Inforich aims to increase installations of Trim’s ‘mamaro’ baby care rooms and explore global expansion opportunities.

