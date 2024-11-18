Infomedia Ltd Strengthens Leadership at 2024 AGM

Infomedia Ltd (AU:IFM) has released an update.

Infomedia Ltd’s 2024 Annual General Meeting saw key resolutions passed, including the adoption of the remuneration report and election of new non-executive directors, despite a failed conditional spill resolution. These decisions highlight Infomedia’s strategic focus on enhancing its leadership team and compensation structure to drive growth in the automotive data solutions market. Investors and market watchers may find these developments indicative of Infomedia’s commitment to strengthening its market position and fostering innovation.

