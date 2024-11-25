News & Insights

Infomedia Ltd Director Joe Powell Acquires Shares

Infomedia Ltd (AU:IFM) has released an update.

Infomedia Ltd has announced a change in the indirect interest of its Director, Joe Powell, who has acquired 18,400 fully paid ordinary shares worth $25,027.41 through an on-market trade. This acquisition, held via The Powell Self Managed Super Fund, marks a significant personal investment by Powell in the company.

