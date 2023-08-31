Infomart (TYO:2492) Price Target Increased by 19.34% to 402.90

The average one-year price target for Infomart (TYO:2492) has been revised to 402.90 / share. This is an increase of 19.34% from the prior estimate of 337.62 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 313.10 to a high of 504.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.28% from the latest reported closing price of 470.00 / share.

Infomart Maintains 0.18% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.18%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.83. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.77%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Infomart. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2492 is 0.06%, a decrease of 10.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.41% to 26,248K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCGLRX - Global Equities Account Class R1 holds 4,144K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 3,806K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,313K shares, representing an increase of 39.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2492 by 21.69% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,702K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,796K shares, representing a decrease of 3.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2492 by 35.71% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 1,857K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HLMRX - Harding Loevner International Small Companies Portfolio INSTITUTIONAL holds 1,844K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,790K shares, representing an increase of 2.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2492 by 31.52% over the last quarter.

