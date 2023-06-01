Infomart (TYO:2492) Price Target Decreased by 9.71% to 322.32

The average one-year price target for Infomart (TYO:2492) has been revised to 322.32 / share. This is an decrease of 9.71% from the prior estimate of 357.00 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 303.00 to a high of 346.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.40% from the latest reported closing price of 255.00 / share.

Infomart Maintains 0.18% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.18%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.88%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Infomart. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2492 is 0.07%, a decrease of 10.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.11% to 33,831K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 8,457K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCGLRX - Global Equities Account Class R1 holds 4,144K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 3,806K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,313K shares, representing an increase of 39.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2492 by 21.69% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,796K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,732K shares, representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2492 by 12.82% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 1,857K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,615K shares, representing an increase of 13.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2492 by 2.86% over the last quarter.

