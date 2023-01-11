Influential rock guitarist Jeff Beck dies at 78, family says

Repeats with no changes to headline or text

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Jeff Beck, the influential genre-bending English guitarist who rose to fame with the Yardbirds before later embarking on a solo career, has died at the age of 78, his family announced on Instagram on Wednesday.

He passed away on Tuesday, the family said.

