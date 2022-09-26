World Markets

Influential Muslim cleric Qaradawi dies - Twitter

Contributor
Moataz Mohamed Reuters
Published

DUBAI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Senior Muslim cleric Sheikh Youssef al-Qaradawi, who was based in Qatar and was a spiritual leader for the Muslim Brotherhood, died on Monday, according to a post on his official Twitter account.

The cleric, who was in his nineties, was highly critical of Egypt's President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi.

(Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

((Lina.Najem@thomsonreuters.com;))

