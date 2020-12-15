Inflexion to buy Norway's Infront in $171 mln deal

Contributor
Terje Solsvik Reuters
Published

Inflexion Private Equity Partners has agreed to buy Norwegian financial data, news and analytics company Infront ASA in an all-cash deal, the two firms said on Tuesday.

OSLO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Inflexion Private Equity Partners has agreed to buy Norwegian financial data, news and analytics company Infront ASA INFRNT.OL in an all-cash deal, the two firms said on Tuesday.

Infront's board unanimously recommended the bid of 34.40 Norwegian crowns per share, valuing the takeover at 1.49 billion crowns ($170.7 million), the companies said.

The offer represents a 10% premium over Monday's closing share price on the Oslo stock exchange.

"Inflexion is well positioned to help Infront achieve its ambitious growth plans," the London-based private equity firm's managing partner Simon Turner said.

Infront, which has some 500 employees in 13 countries, posted a net loss for the first nine months of 2020 of 4.4 million euros ($5.3 million), less than the 7.8 million euro loss in the same period a year earlier.

DNB Markets and Ernst & Young advised Inflexion on the deal while ABG Sundal Collier represented Infront.

($1 = 8.7284 Norwegian crowns)

($1 = 0.8232 euros)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More