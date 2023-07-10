News & Insights

Inflexion in talks to buy UK's DWF for $438 mln

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

July 10, 2023 — 06:13 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

July 10 (Reuters) - DWF Group DWF.L said on Monday it was in talks with London-based Inflexion Private Equity Partners regarding a possible buyout offer of about 342 million pounds ($438.41 million).

Shares of DWF soared as much as 40% to 92 pence apiece in morning trade, following media reports on the possible takeover.

DWF said its shareholders would receive 100 pence per share, which includes a cash consideration of 97 pence and a dividend of 3 pence for the six months to April 30.

The offer represents a premium of 52.7% to DWF's Friday closing price.

Manchester-based DWF provides legal and business services to companies across sectors including financial, transport and energy and natural resources. It reported annual revenue of about 350 million pounds for fiscal year 2022.

($1 = 0.7801 pounds)

