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Infleqtion Stock Rises 3% Over Partnership With NASA To Deliver Next-Generation Quantum Capabilities

April 09, 2026 — 10:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Infleqtion, Inc. (INFQ) are moving up about 3 percent on Thursday morning trading after the company announced that it is providing upgraded quantum hardware to the International Space Station via NASA's Northrop Grumman-24 cargo mission.

The company's shares are currently trading at $11.70 on the New York Stock Exchange, up 3.36 percent. The stock opened at $11.30 and has climbed as high as $12.40 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $8.52 to $17.51.

These efforts align with the company's broader strategy to accelerate the deployment of practical quantum solutions across aerospace, defense, energy, and critical infrastructure domains.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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