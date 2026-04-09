Infleqtion Stock Rises 3% Over Partnership With NASA To Deliver Next-Generation Quantum Capabilities

(RTTNews) - Shares of Infleqtion, Inc. (INFQ) are moving up about 3 percent on Thursday morning trading after the company announced that it is providing upgraded quantum hardware to the International Space Station via NASA's Northrop Grumman-24 cargo mission.

The company's shares are currently trading at $11.70 on the New York Stock Exchange, up 3.36 percent. The stock opened at $11.30 and has climbed as high as $12.40 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $8.52 to $17.51.

These efforts align with the company's broader strategy to accelerate the deployment of practical quantum solutions across aerospace, defense, energy, and critical infrastructure domains.

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