An Infleqtion Director Sold 50,000 Company Shares. Here's What That Means for Investors.

Key Points

Director Kristina Johnson sold 50,000 shares on May 28, 2026, at a weighted average price of around $17.07 per share.

This transaction represented 100% of her direct holdings and totaled 79.21% of her combined pre-transaction position.

The sale included 30,000 shares acquired via option exercise, with 20,000 shares sold from indirect holdings.

10 stocks we like better than Infleqtion ›

Kristina M. Johnson, a member of the Board of Directors for Infleqtion (NYSE:INFQ), reported the sale of 50,000 shares of Common Stock (30,000 directly held, 20,000 indirectly held) for a total of approximately $854,000 on May 28, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 50,000 Shares sold (direct) 30,000 Shares sold (indirect) 20,000 Transaction value ~$854,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 0 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 13,120

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average reported price ($17.07).

Key questions

What was the structure and mechanism of this transaction?

This was a derivative-driven event in which Johnson exercised 30,000 stock options to acquire Common Stock, then immediately sold those shares in the open market; an additional 20,000 shares were sold indirectly via Catalyzer Ventures, LP Fund I, as detailed in the Form 4.

This was a derivative-driven event in which Johnson exercised 30,000 stock options to acquire Common Stock, then immediately sold those shares in the open market; an additional 20,000 shares were sold indirectly via Catalyzer Ventures, LP Fund I, as detailed in the Form 4. How did this sale alter Johnson's ownership profile in Infleqtion?

Post-transaction, Johnson's direct Common Stock holdings were reduced to zero, while her indirect ownership via Catalyzer Ventures, LP Fund I stands at 13,120 shares.

Post-transaction, Johnson's direct Common Stock holdings were reduced to zero, while her indirect ownership via Catalyzer Ventures, LP Fund I stands at 13,120 shares. What portion of her pre-transaction position was affected, and what capacity remains?

The sale represented 100% of Johnson's direct Common Stock, totaling 79.21% of her aggregate position in this class; ongoing capacity for future sales is now limited to her remaining indirect shares and to stock options totaling 343,458 shares.

The sale represented 100% of Johnson's direct Common Stock, totaling 79.21% of her aggregate position in this class; ongoing capacity for future sales is now limited to her remaining indirect shares and to stock options totaling 343,458 shares. Does this transaction reflect an established cadence or pattern?

Given Johnson's limited history of sell transactions (with this being the only sell event and prior administrative filings), the disposition size is best interpreted in the context of available share capacity, as her remaining direct holdings were fully deployed in this event.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 28, 2026) $17.77 Market capitalization $3.93 billion Revenue (TTM) $9.46 million Net income (TTM) ($30.26 million)

Company snapshot

Infleqtion delivers neutral atom quantum solutions spanning computing, networking, sensing, and security, with products categorized into computing, sensing, and cores.

It operates a technology-driven business model, generating revenue through the development and commercialization of quantum hardware and related solutions.

The company targets enterprise, institutional, and government customers seeking advanced quantum computing and sensing capabilities.

Infleqtion is a technology company specializing in quantum hardware, with a focus on neutral atom solutions for computing, networking, and sensing applications. The company leverages proprietary technology to address complex computational and security challenges for enterprise and government clients.

Its strategy centers on commercializing quantum advancements to establish a competitive position in the emerging quantum technology sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Board of Directors member Kristina Johnson’s May 28 sale of Infleqtion stock came at a time when shares were climbing. On May 21, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced it awarded Infleqtion $100 million in funding, which was the catalyst for the rise in the stock.

Johnson took the opportunity to exercise 30,000 stock options and immediately sold those shares. She is also a general partner of Catalyzer Venture Partners, and through that venture capital firm, sold another 20,000 shares. These transactions left her with 13,120 shares held through Catalyzer. She also retained 343,458 stock options, which she can convert into shares for sale.

Given the stock options, Johnson maintains a sizable equity stake in Infleqtion. However, it’s concerning the stock bump from the federal government award was enough for her to dump a substantial chunk of her shares.

As a quantum computing company, Infleqtion is competing against many rivals to bring the technology to the masses. At this stage, its tech is still nascent and not ready for widespread adoption, which could take years. Johnson’s sale of 50,000 shares signals she saw an opportunity to lock in robust gains now, and took it.

Should you buy stock in Infleqtion right now?

Before you buy stock in Infleqtion, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Infleqtion wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $449,393!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,366,006!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 983% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 212% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 3, 2026.

Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.