ETFs

Inflation’s Relationship with Equities, Bearish Investors, Beaten Down Sector Present Opportunity

Contributor
editor@etftrends.com (ETF Trends) ETF Trends
Published

Retail earnings were the big story this week, as reports of falling margins led to pain in the consumer staples and consumer discretionary sectors. Periods of increasing high inflation have produced poor equity returns, but the odds are in your favor once inflation begins to fall. Investors are getting more bearish, which has historically been a contra-indicator for equities. If the market turns, there could be value in buying most beaten down sectors as other investors flee. As housing affordability plummets, demand is beginning to wane. Despite rising fears of a recession, the Atlanta Fed’s estimate for Q2 GDP actually increased last week.

 

1. Inventories are outpacing sales which could put a damper on goods inflation:

Source: h/t Anna Wong

[wce_code id=192]

2. If we’ve seen peak inflation, it may be a positive for equity markets:

Source: BCA Research

 

3. Equity bulls are few and far between:

Source: @hedgopia

 

4. Which has historically led to strong future returns:

Source: Evercore ISI Research

 

5. Equity market volatility creates opportunities for outperformance:

Source: Evercore ISI Research

 

6. Investors have largely fled the technology sector:

Source: BofA Global Research

 

7. The recent decrease in housing affordability is unparalleled, but the level of affordability is not yet abnormal:

Source: MRB Partners

 

8. Potential homebuyers are beginning to react:

Source: Redfin

 

9. The increased estimate was primarily attributed to strong industrial production:

Source: @AtlantaFed   Read full article

 

More Articles You Might Like

Disclosure: The charts and infographics contained in this blog are typically based on data obtained from 3rd parties and are believed to be accurate. The commentary included is the opinion of the author and subject to change at any time. Any reference to specific securities or investments are for illustrative purposes only and are not intended as investment advice nor are they a recommendation to take any action. Individual securities mentioned may be held in client accounts. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Read more on ETFtrends.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

ETF Trends

Learn More

More from ETF Trends

Explore ETFs

Explore

Most Popular