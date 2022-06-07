Inflation’s Relationship with Equities, Bearish Investors, Beaten Down Sector Present Opportunity

Retail earnings were the big story this week, as reports of falling margins led to pain in the consumer staples and consumer discretionary sectors. Periods of increasing high inflation have produced poor equity returns, but the odds are in your favor once inflation begins to fall. Investors are getting more bearish, which has historically been a contra-indicator for equities. If the market turns, there could be value in buying most beaten down sectors as other investors flee. As housing affordability plummets, demand is beginning to wane. Despite rising fears of a recession, the Atlanta Fed’s estimate for Q2 GDP actually increased last week.

1. Inventories are outpacing sales which could put a damper on goods inflation:

[wce_code id=192]

2. If we’ve seen peak inflation, it may be a positive for equity markets:

3. Equity bulls are few and far between:

4. Which has historically led to strong future returns:

5. Equity market volatility creates opportunities for outperformance:

6. Investors have largely fled the technology sector:

7. The recent decrease in housing affordability is unparalleled, but the level of affordability is not yet abnormal:

8. Potential homebuyers are beginning to react:

9. The increased estimate was primarily attributed to strong industrial production:

