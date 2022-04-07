Inflation’s Got Nothing on Costco. Why COST Stock Is a Buy.

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Despite the increase in inflation number to a 40-year high of 7.9% in February, Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) recorded $21.61 billion in net sales in the five weeks ended April 3, 2022. This represents an increase of 18.7% when compared to $18.21 billion filed in the same period last year.

Looking into the more accurate 31-weeks’ sales trend, the membership-only big-box retail giant reported a 16.7% increase in net sales from $111.37 billion filed in the same period last year to $130 billion in the period under review.

In its March sales report, comparable sales rose by 17.2% across the company’s 829 warehouses and 19.1% in the U.S. where it operates 573 warehouses. Comparable sales in e-commerce units grew by 8.9%.

But excluding changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange from the numbers, comparable sales appreciated by 12.7% in the U.S. and 12.2% across the company’s warehouses. E-commerce appreciated by 9.2%. This shows that regardless of the global uncertainty, the company remained viable.

Over the years, Costco’s membership-only model has helped ensured consistent patronage across its units, and during Covid-19 its e-commerce sales jumped … and have continued to rise since then.

“Our overall online business will continue to grow. Will we get tricky? No, we won’t,” CEO Craig Jelinek said on Closing Bell. “We’ll just continue to bring value on high-end goods and quality merchandise, and deliver either through the warehouses, brick-and-mortar, or through e-commerce.”

In the last 12 months, Cost stock has risen by $249.40 or 69.5% and $41.21 or 7.3% from the year-to-date despite the change in global outlook. In fact, in the past five years the company has returned over $436, or 256%, to its shareholders, both pre-Covid and during the peak of the pandemic. The question is, how do you bet against such level of consistency?

My answer is simple — you can’t.

Costco’s revenue might drop in certain units going forward due to the high inflation and other external factors. However, high gasoline prices will compensate for that deficit. For me, COST stock is a buy, but I doubt we will see its extra-ordinary past run given the current situation.

