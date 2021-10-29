Inflation worries pull Australia shares lower, financials top losers

By Tejaswi Marthi

October 29 (Friday) - Australian shares ended the week lower, with financial and energy stocks leading losses, on growing concerns over rising inflation in the country.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 1.4% to 7,323.7 points on Friday, marking its worst day and week since Oct. 1. The benchmark had closed 0.3% lower on Thursday.

Financials .AXFJ were down 1.8% and marked their worst session in nearly a month with the "Big Four" banks falling between 1.6% and 2.5%.

Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX was set to report full-year results on Monday, after Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.AX kicked things off this week.

"Sentiment was battered by inflationary concerns prevalent in the Australian market after the country recorded an increase in core inflation to a six-year high level in the third quarter," said Kunal Sawhney, CEO of Kalkine Group.

Financial markets are now pricing-in a rate hike as soon as early next year, he added.

Shares had lost steam since inflation data on Wednesday, with the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) skipping a key 2024 bond purchase the next day and effectively losing control of the yield curve spooking markets further.

Most sectors closed in the red, with the energy index .AXEJ falling 1.8% on subudued oil prices which were headed for their first weekly drop since August as supply concerns eased. O/R

Whitehaven Coal WHC.AX fell 3% to lead losses on the sub-index while Washington H Soul Pattinson SOL.AX closed 2.5% lower.

Miners .AXMM were also down 1% on weaker iron ore prices. Mining majors Rio Tinto RIO.AX, BHP Group BHP.AX and Fortescue Group FMG.AX lost between 0.6% and 2.7%.

Across the Tasman sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 closed 1% higher at 13,099.82 points, with dairy producer A2 Milk ATM.NZ rising 3.5%.

