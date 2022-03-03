Inflation worries drag South African stocks lower, rand rebounds

Recasts with stocks

JOHANNESBURG, March 3 (Reuters) - South African stocks gave up earlier gains that were buoyed by positive company earnings to close in the red, as investors worried that surging commodity prices due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine will add to global inflation.

Oil prices climbed to almost $120 a barrel on Thursday, their highest in nearly a decade, while palladium extended gains to a more than seven-month high, spurred by concerns over supply shortages following harsh sanctions on top-producer Russia. The Ukraine crisis and soaring inflation lifted demand for safe-haven gold. GOL/O/R

The prices of aluminium, copper and nickel also rushed to fresh highs.

"The situation in Ukraine throws another spanner in the works for central banks at a time when the job of reining in inflation while not derailing the recovery from the pandemic was already proving challenging enough," Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a note.

"Soaring energy prices and other unintended consequences of Russian sanctions could make life a lot harder again."

The Johannesburg All-Share index .JALSH closed 0.19% weaker at 77,390 points, while the Top-40 index .JTOPI fell 0.25% to 70,882 points.

Among the decliners were technology growth stocks, with the index .JTECH down 2.24%, with market heavyweights Naspers NPNJn.J and Prosus PRXJn.J down 1.95% and 2.80% respectively.

Miner Sibanye-Stillwater SSWJ.J declined 4.47% despite reporting a record annual profit as commodity prices surged, as investors worried about an impending strike at its South African gold operations after two unions voted 62% in favour of a strike.

In the currency market, at 1635 GMT, the rand ZAR= traded at 15.2299 against the dollar, around 0.5% stronger than its previous close, as strong commodity prices offered support. South Africa is a rich commodity-exporting country.

"With the war still tentatively poised, I can't see a reason to be overly bullish risky assets just yet, despite the commodity play," Warrick Butler, chief trader at Standard Bank, wrote in a note.

"There is still too much uncertainty although at least we now know the cards the Fed is holding in their hands."

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday the central bank would begin "carefully" raising interest rates this month, but was ready to move more aggressively if needed - more or less the scenario traders have priced in.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was down 1 basis point to 9.57%.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla and Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Shailesh Kuber)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 10 346 1084;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.