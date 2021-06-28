Inflation woes keep European shares below record highs, travel stocks slump

Contributor
Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

European shares held just below record highs on Monday as investors remained worried that a jump in inflation could spark a sudden tapering of ultra-loose global monetary policy, while travel stocks sank on a spike in COVID-19 cases across Asia.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was down 0.1% by 0709 GMT, with travel-related stocks TUI TUIGn.DE, Ryanair Holdings RYA.I and IAG ICAG.L among the biggest decliners. MKTS/GLOB

The benchmark European STOXX 600 tumbled from record highs just over a week ago as a surprisingly hawkish stance from the U.S. Federal Reserve roiled global equity markets. Although the index recovered to post gains of 1.2% last week, it has so far been unable to cross its all-time closing high hit on June 16.

Banks .SX7P, industrials .SXNP and mining stocks .SXPP were down between 0.3% and 0.5% after leading gains last week.

In company news, Burberry Group BRBY.L shares tumbled 5.1% to the bottom of the STOXX 600 as it said Chief Executive Officer Marco Gobbetti was resigning.

Italian luxury group Salvatore Ferragamo SFER.MI, meanwhile, jumped 2.9% after saying it had named Gobbetti as its new CEO.

