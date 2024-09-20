Inflation is Undermining Retirement

News & Insights

An unprecedented number of American households are uncertain about the economic future, with many expecting inflation to take a larger portion of their income. Financial stress from the high cost of living and rising borrowing costs has added to the uncertainty, especially in an election year. 

 

Though consumer sentiment slightly improved in September due to expectations of lower inflation and potential interest rate cuts, the overall view of current conditions remains near record lows. Prices are still significantly higher than before the pandemic, despite inflation slowing.

 

 A growing number of Americans expect no real income growth over the next five years. Additionally, confidence in achieving a comfortable retirement is at its lowest point since 2013.

Finsum: Inflation hasn’t been a strong concern for retirement in nearly 40 years, but suddenly it is having a critical impact, and investors should consider options accordingly.

