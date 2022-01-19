Inflation surge sends UK two-year gilt yields to highest since 2018
By Andy Bruce
LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Short-dated British government bond yields rose on Wednesday to their highest levels since 2018 after data showed inflation hit an almost 30-year high in December, bolstering bets that the Bank of England will raise interest rates next month.
The two-year gilt yield
Five-year gilt yields
Earlier, official data showed British consumer price inflation rose more than expected to 5.4% in December, the highest rate since March 1992.
Interest rate futures pointed to a 95% chance that the BoE will raise interest rates by 25 basis points at its Feb. 3 meeting, compared with a probability of around 70% a week ago.
The BoE last month became the world's first major central bank to raise interest rates since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a day after CPI for November hit a 10-year high.
Reflecting the increasing likelihood that the BoE will raise
rates soon - in contrast to the European Central Bank - the gap
between 10-year British and German government bond yields rose
to a roughly three-month high of 126 basis points, up around 4
basis points on the day.
The 10-year gilt yield itself rose to 1.3% on Wednesday, its highest since March 2019, before easing back to 1.27% as of 0850 GMT, up 5 bps on the day.
March long gilt future
10-year gilt yield
