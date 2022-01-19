Inflation surge sends UK two-year gilt yields to highest since 2018

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Short-dated British government bond yields rose on Wednesday to their highest levels since 2018 after data showed inflation hit an almost 30-year high in December, bolstering bets that the Bank of England will raise interest rates next month.

By Andy Bruce

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Short-dated British government bond yields rose on Wednesday to their highest levels since 2018 after data showed inflation hit an almost 30-year high in December, bolstering bets that the Bank of England will raise interest rates next month.

The two-year gilt yield rose to 0.958% in early trade, its highest level since March 2018. At 0842 GMT it stood at 0.918%, up 5 basis points on the day. Two-year gilt yields have not been above 0.96% since June 2011.

Five-year gilt yields touched their highest since November 2018 at 1.104%.

Earlier, official data showed British consumer price inflation rose more than expected to 5.4% in December, the highest rate since March 1992.

Interest rate futures pointed to a 95% chance that the BoE will raise interest rates by 25 basis points at its Feb. 3 meeting, compared with a probability of around 70% a week ago.

The BoE last month became the world's first major central bank to raise interest rates since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a day after CPI for November hit a 10-year high.

Reflecting the increasing likelihood that the BoE will raise rates soon - in contrast to the European Central Bank - the gap between 10-year British and German government bond yields rose to a roughly three-month high of 126 basis points, up around 4 basis points on the day.

The 10-year gilt yield itself rose to 1.3% on Wednesday, its highest since March 2019, before easing back to 1.27% as of 0850 GMT, up 5 bps on the day.

March long gilt future 122.18 (-0.59)

10-year gilt yield 1.27% (+5.3 bps)

-------------------KEY MARKET DATA--------------------------- Long Gilt futures Gilt benchmark chain Short Stg futures Cash market quotes Deposit rates

Sterling cross rates UK debt speedguide [GB/DEBT] -------------------KEY MARKET REPORTS-------------------------- Gilts

[GB/]

Sterling

[GBP/] Euro Debt

[GVD/EUR] Dollar

[USD/] U.S. Treasuries

[US/]

Debt reports

[DBT] --------------------GILT STRIPS DATA ------------------------- Gilt strips data [GB/STRIPS1] All gilt strips

Gilt strips IO

Gilt strips PO (Editing by William Maclean) Keywords: BRITAIN BONDS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters