Inflation surge sends UK two-year gilt yields to highest since 2018

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Short-dated British government bond yields rose on Wednesday to their highest levels since 2018 after data showed inflation hit an almost 30-year high in December, bolstering bets that the Bank of England will raise interest rates next month.

The two-year gilt yield rose to 0.958% in early trade, its highest level since March 2018. At 0842 GMT it stood at 0.918%, up 5 basis points on the day. Two-year gilt yields have not been above 0.96% since June 2011.

Five-year gilt yields touched their highest since November 2018 at 1.104%.

Earlier, official data showed British consumer price inflation rose more than expected to 5.4% in December, the highest rate since March 1992.

Interest rate futures pointed to a 95% chance that the BoE will raise interest rates by 25 basis points at its Feb. 3 meeting, compared with a probability of around 70% a week ago.

The BoE last month became the world's first major central bank to raise interest rates since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a day after CPI for November hit a 10-year high.

Reflecting the increasing likelihood that the BoE will raise rates soon - in contrast to the European Central Bank - the gap between 10-year British and German government bond yields rose to a roughly three-month high of 126 basis points, up around 4 basis points on the day.

The 10-year gilt yield itself rose to 1.3% on Wednesday, its highest since March 2019, before easing back to 1.27% as of 0850 GMT, up 5 bps on the day.

